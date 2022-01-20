M.P. govt. to slash liquor rates by 20%, allows sale at State airports

New excise policy will also give home bar licence at an annual fee of ₹50,000

In the new excise police for the next financial year, the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has decided to allow the sale of liquor at all airports in the State and select supermarkets in four big cities, and issue home bar licenses to those earning ₹1crore or more annually.

In the Excise Policy 2022-23, approved by the State Cabinet on Tuesday, the government also decided to slash retail prices of liquor by 20% in a bid to “make them practical”.

Explaining the rationale behind the proposed cut in rates of alcohol, an official said that the prices will become competitive with neighbouring States.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress took a swipe saying the State government is not willing to provide any relief to common people by slashing taxes on fuel but is reducing the prices of liquor.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also cleared the Madhya Pradesh Heritage (Traditional) Liquor Policy.

Under the new excise policy, counters selling liquor can be opened at all the airports in MP while licenses for (opening) such outlets can now be issued in select supermarkets in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior at a fixed fee, an official statement said.

Now, a home bar licence will be issued at an annual fee of ₹50,000 to applicants with an annual individual income of ₹1 crore or more, it said.

Another official said that this is not the first time in the country that home bar licenses are going to be issued by any State. Some northern States have been issuing such licenses, he added.

Under the upcoming policy, bar licenses can be issued at concessional rates to temporary units being operated by the Eco-Tourism Board and the Tourism Development Corporation at tourist places.

Simplified import

The State government also decided to simplify the liquor import process. Opening of microbreweries will be allowed in Bhopal and Indore cities subject to No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to be issued by local civic bodies and the electricity department and after securing environmental clearance.

Officials also said that all the liquor outlets will now be composite shops to curb the sale of illegal alcohol.