M.P. govt. to release 215 prisoners serving life term on Republic Day

The Madhya Pradesh government will release 215 prisoners, serving life sentences in various jails across the State, on Republic Day, Minister for Home and Jail Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday.

However, those serving life sentences for rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act will not be released, he added.

The remaining sentence of these prisoners, including five women, to be released on Republic Day, is pardoned due to their good conduct, Mr. Mishra told reporters.

The MP government every year releases select inmates of jails on Republic Day and Independence Day based on their good conduct and as per other parameters.

“I hope they (prisoners) will rehabilitate themselves in society after their release from jails by shunning crime and contributing in the national building," he added.


