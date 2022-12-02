M.P. govt to form committee for implementation of Uniform Civil Code

December 02, 2022 09:25 am | Updated 09:23 am IST - BARWAMI (M.P.)

Some other BJP-ruled states, including Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, have made similar announcements in the recent months.

PTI

M.P. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. File photo PTI | Photo Credit: -

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Madhya Pradesh has announced that a committee will be formed for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a function here on Thursday, where he asked why there were two personal laws in one country, and also alleged that some men marry women from tribal communities with the motive of usurping their land.

"Time has come for the implementation of the Common (Uniform) Civil Code in India," Mr. Chouhan said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Why does a man marry more than once? Why are there two sets of (personal) laws in one country? I am going to form a committee," he said.

Some other BJP-ruled states, including Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, have made similar announcements in the recent months.

The function was organised to create awareness about the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act which came into effect in the state last month.

Some "notorious men" marry tribal women to usurp their property and such men will be prosecuted under PESA, Mr. Chouhan added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US