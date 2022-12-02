  1. EPaper
M.P. govt to form committee for implementation of Uniform Civil Code

Some other BJP-ruled states, including Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, have made similar announcements in the recent months.

December 02, 2022 09:25 am | Updated 09:25 am IST - BARWAMI (M.P.)

M.P. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. File photo PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Madhya Pradesh has announced that a committee will be formed for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a function here on Thursday, where he asked why there were two personal laws in one country, and also alleged that some men marry women from tribal communities with the motive of usurping their land.

"Time has come for the implementation of the Common (Uniform) Civil Code in India," Mr. Chouhan said.

"Why does a man marry more than once? Why are there two sets of (personal) laws in one country? I am going to form a committee," he said.

The function was organised to create awareness about the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act which came into effect in the state last month.

Some "notorious men" marry tribal women to usurp their property and such men will be prosecuted under PESA, Mr. Chouhan added.

