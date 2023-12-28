MP govt swings into action after 13 charred to death in bus running without permit, fitness certificate

December 28, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Bhopal

A day after at least 13 persons were charred to death and more than 15 hospitalised after a private passenger bus caught fire following its collision with a dumper truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna, the State Government swung into action on December 28 suspending and transferring various senior officials over alleged negligence.

Following Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s visit to Guna, the government transferred the State Transport Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Jha, Guna District Collector Tarun Rathi, and Superintendent of Police (SP) Vijay Kumar Khatri. During his visit, Mr. Yadav also ordered the suspensions of Guna’s Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) B. D. Katrolia over the delay in reaching of fire tenders and ambulances, and the district’s Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Ravi Barelia as the bus was found to have incomplete documentations.

The additional charge of the transport department was also taken from Principal Secretary Sukhveer Singh and handed to Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) Rajesh Kumar Rajora.

According to Guna police, the accident took place in the Bajranggarh police station area around 8.20 p.m. on Wednesday when the bus going from Guna town to Aron town with about 30 passengers on board. Following the collision, the bus flipped on the road and caught fire, Mr. Khatri had said before his transfer.

Speaking to The Hindu, SP City Shweta Gupta said that the bus was in poor condition and was found to be running without a valid permit and a fitness certificate and had not even filled its road tax while the dumper had its documents complete.

She said that an FIR has been filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 304A (Causing death by negligence), 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 79 (Act done by a person justified, or by mistake of fact believ­ing himself justified, by law), and various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, 2022.

Apart from the drivers of the two vehicles who died in the accident, the owner of the bus service company has also been named in the FIR, she said.

“The bus belonged to Sikarwar Transport owned by Bhanu Pratap Sikarwar and it is a big transport company with at least 12-15 buses running in the district and outside,” Ms. Gupta said, adding that about six-seven buses of the company have been seized from across the district after the accident.

“Many of the seized buses have been found running without proper permissions and documents. Legal action is being taken against the owner for the violations,” she said.

Ms. Gupta also said that the bodies of the deceased were burnt to the point that their identification is only possible through a DNA test in the medico-legal examinations.

“Among the missing persons we received the information about, there were 12 men and one woman. We have now sent the bodies for the medico legal examination to get more clarity,” the SP City said.

Another senior police officer of the district also said that the owner of the transport company is an “influential person with political connections”.

“The fitness certificate of this bus had been expired since 2015, insurance had lapsed in 2021. You can imagine how it was running on the road,” the officer said.

“His [Mr. Sikarwar’s] brother is a BJP leader and was a senior office-bearer in the district unit. It was not difficult for the bus owner to use his influence and function the buses without valid documents,” he said, adding that several private buses function across the State without proper documentation as well as violating traffic rules.

Meanwhile, Mr. Yadav also announced compensation of Rs4 lakh to the families of each deceased and $50 each to all the injured along with providing them with proper treatment.

Following his visit, Mr. Yadav said that he has directed the officials to carry out a detailed investigation into the incident.

“I ordered the suspension of the RTO as he is responsible to check the documents if any vehicle is running without permit and of the CMO on the spot. The Collector and the SP are also accountable and need to remain vigil against such vehicles,” he said.

“I have also directed the Chief Secretary to take strict action against the senior officials of the transport department,” he said, asking the department to check the vehicle registrations properly.

“I hope that our government will not let such heart wrenching incidents get repeated ever,” Mr. Yadav said after meeting the families of the deceased and the injured victims.

On the CM’s directions, the Guna District Administration also formed a four-member committee to probe the matter and submit its report within three days.

The Opposition Congress took on the BJP government over the incident accusing it of “heavy corruption” in the transport department.

Terming the incident an “institutional murder’, M.P. Congress president Jitu Patwari said, “Even after the completion of its running period of 15 years, the bus was running fearlessly like death on the wheels of corruption. The bus had neither registration nor insurance. Its insurance expired after April 30, 2021, its fitness was also valid only till February 17, 2022, what more can be expected from the BJP government which has been unfit on every scale of honesty for 18 years. The validity of bus tax had also ended in July 2022.”

“Now when the huge bribe tax goes into the saheb’s account, it is natural that illegal buses will be operational,” he said.

President Draupadi Murmu also took to X, formerly Twitter, to express grief over the incident.

“The news of death of many people in a road accident in Guna, Madhya Pradesh is sad. I express my deep condolences to the families of the deceased and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” she wrote.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J.P. Nadda also offered their condolences to the victims’ families.

