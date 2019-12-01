Other States

MP govt spends over ₹60 lakh in sending delegation to South Korea to replicate good educational practices

Fear factor: An empty classroom at a school in Srinagar on Thursday.

Fear factor: An empty classroom at a school in Srinagar on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

more-in

Anti-corruption activists have raised objection to these trainings in Seoul claiming nepotism in sending the officers to Korea.

The Madhya Pradesh government has spent over ₹60 lakh in sending a delegation comprising officials of the school education department and others to Korea to learn that country’s good schooling practices and replicate them in the State, according to official documents.

A sum of ₹62.25 lakh was granted towards expenses incurred on the visit of the officials to Seoul from October 20-24 and November 3-7, 2019, the documents show.

The Madhya Pradesh government’s Department of School Education, and Korea Development Institute School of Public Policy and Management (KDIS) — collectively referred to as slides — have signed a memorandum of understanding for ‘executive training program for the school education officers (the government of Madhya Pradesh).’

The purpose of the programme is to expose the government officers to the Korean development experience and education policy as a referential model for the State government, and to propose enhancing strategies for education policy planning, policy management and capacity building.

The State government has decided to train around 200 officers and principals on ways to improve their efficiency and capacity during 2019-20 at Korea Development Institute, Seoul.

The State Institute of Educational Management and Training (SIEMAT) has been made the nodal authority to arrange all logistics related to the training program at Seoul.

Allegations of nepotism

Anti-corruption activists have, however, raised objection to these trainings in Seoul claiming nepotism in sending the officers to Korea.

“There has been irregularity in selecting officers for sending them to Korea. The State government should look into it and ensure that the real beneficiary attend the course so that good education related policies of Korea can be replicated in the State,” said Ajay Dubey, transparency activist.

Citing an official document, Mr. Dubey said, officers planning the programme are putting conditions like “mandatory inclusion of gents” in the note sheet seeking financial and administrative approval from senior officers for the training in Korea, in their apparent bid to favour some.

“There are at least five training programmes being organised by spending around ₹1.5 crore. The government officials are also buying expensive gifts for some unknown people there in Korea,” Mr. Dubey said, referring to the documents.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Madhya Pradesh
South Korea
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 1, 2019 12:40:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/mp-govt-spends-over-60-lakh-in-sending-delegation-to-south-korea-to-replicate-good-educational-practices/article30129052.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY