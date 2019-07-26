M.P. govt. misleading SC, allege gas tragedy survivors

Hundreds of survivors of the Bhopal gas tragedy in 1984 staged a sit-in here on Thursday demanding that the State government stop misleading the Supreme Court in the matter of additional compensation by downplaying the damage caused by the disaster.

Led by organisations working for the survivors, the protesters gathered at Neelam Park to call upon the government to state correct figures of deaths and the extent of damage to the health of survivors in a curative petition expected to be heard by the court soon.

‘Misleading figure’

Speaking at the gathering, Rashida Bee, president of the Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Stationery Karmchari Sangh, said: “In March 2011, the government told the Supreme Court that 15,248 people had died as a result of the disaster. Yet, it has not corrected the misleading figure of 5,295 it has presented in the petition for additional compensation.”

Claiming that while over 80% of the survivors continue to suffer health problems, according to the records of government hospitals, Rachna Dhingra of the Bhopal Group for Information and Action said the government maintained in the petition that 93% of the survivors were discharged after a day’s hospitalisation.

“This is despite enough scientific literature, including Union Carbide’s, which says methyl isocyanate causes residual injuries that persist even after treatment.” she said.