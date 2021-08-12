Other States

MP govt felicitates Olympics hockey team member Vivek Sagar with ₹ 1 crore reward

Vivek Sagar Prasad of Team India runs with the ball during the Men's Quarterfinal match between India and Great Britain on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Oi Hockey Stadium on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Hockey player Vivek Sagar, who was part of the Indian squad that won the bronze medal at the recent Tokyo Olympics, was felicitated by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here on Thursday.

The CM presented a cheque of ₹ 1 ne crore and a shawl to Sagar during a function held at Minto Hall in Bhopal.

Earlier in the day, Chouhan and Sagar planted a sapling at the Smart City Park here.

Sagar belongs to Shivnagar Chandon village of Itarsi tehsil in MP's Hoshangabad district.

After Sagar scored a goal in the match against Argentina that ensured India's place in the quarterfinals of the Olympics, Chouhan had spoken to the midfielder and congratulated him.

The Indian hockey team later entered the semi-finals and won the bronze medal at the Olympics.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 12, 2021 3:07:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/mp-govt-felicitates-olympics-hockey-team-member-vivek-sagar-with-1-crore-reward/article35872843.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY