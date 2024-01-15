GIFT a SubscriptionGift
M.P. govt declares Jan 22 as 'dry' day to mark Ayodhya temple consecration

All types of shops including liquor, Bhang outlets will remain closed

January 15, 2024 06:54 am | Updated 06:54 am IST - Bhopal

PTI

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh on January 14 declared January 22 as a 'dry' day when liquor shops will remain closed to mark the consecration of Lord Ram's temple in Ayodhya.

"On this day, there is a grand consecration program of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya. Keeping in view the public sentiments, we have decided that January 22 will be a dry day in the State. All types of shops including liquor, Bhang outlets will remain closed," Chief Minister Mohan Yadav posted on his official X account in the night.

He said January 22 is a very fortunate day for all of us.

