M.P. govt. crisis: Six MLAs ‘rescued’ from Gurugram hotel, says State Congress unit

GURUGRAM/BHOPAL

04 March 2020 14:12 IST

Four other MLAs have now been taken by the BJP to Karnataka, claims Madhya Pradesh Congress media chief Shobha Oza

Six MLAs from the ruling coalition in Madhya Pradesh held ‘hostage’ allegedly by the BJP at a five-star hotel here were ‘rescued’ around midnight on Tuesday by Congress leaders, including former M.P. Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh.

Madhya Pradesh Congress media chief Shobha Oza, speaking to The Hindu over phone, alleged that eight MLAs – four from the Congress, two from the BSP, one from the SP and an Independent – were held hostage at Manesar hotel in an attempt to topple the State government, but it was ‘foiled’.

“We have rescued four MLAs, including BSP’s Rambai, the rest have now been taken by the BJP to Karnataka,” said Ms. Oza.

Giving details of the ‘rescue’ operation, Ms. Oza claimed that Mr. Singh along with State’s Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwari and Urban Development Minister Jaivardhan Singh reached the Manesar hotel around midnight, but the police “deployed in plain clothes” did not initially allow them inside. But they managed to rescue four of the MLAs. The videos of the incident show the police in plain clothes tried to prevent the BSP MLA Rambai from coming out. The remaining four MLAs have now been taken to Karnataka by them,” said Ms. Oza.

She alleged that Congress was well-acquainted with the modus operandi of the BJP which, rejected by the people, tried to topple the duly-elected governments. “The good work done by MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath has support even among the BJP MLAs. But the war waged by our government against the education and mining mafia in the State has made the BJP nervous and they now want to topple the government fearing action against their leaders,” claimed Ms. Oza.

Haryana BJP spokesperson Raman Malik denied the charges saying the BJP did not believe in horse-trading and alleged that it was, in fact, the Congress in Haryana which was trying to de-stabilise the BJP government in the State.