M.P. govt. creating new jobs, says Manmohan

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Tuesday said the Madhya Pradesh government was focusing on both the economic and social development of the State by creating fresh employment in collaboration with industries besides dealing with health and education-related issues.

Vision document

Releasing the ‘Madhya Pradesh Vision to Delivery Roadmap 2020-2025’ in Bhopal on the occasion of the Congress government’s a year in power, he said, “The plan in its design and implementation reflects peoples’ priorities, sustainable development goals and macro and micro level economic conditions prevailing in the State.”

Pointing to the first theme of the document on economic prosperity, Dr. Singh said this illustrated the State’s focus on strengthening the industrial sector and agro processing activities.

“The activities are designed as a major vehicle of economic growth of the State. Initiatives related to promotion of investment in the manufacturing and services sector including food processing will create more jobs in the organised sector and ensure better price realisation to farmers,” he said.

To be effective, he added, these investments would need to be backed by adequate investments in energy and infrastructure sectors.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said although the government had to bear empty coffers and fiscal burden, it had kept 365 promises made in the manifesto in 365 days.