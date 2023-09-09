MP govt approves scheme to give compensation to victims of mob lynching

September 09, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Bhopal

The Madhya Pradesh government on September 9 approved a scheme to provide compensation to victims of mob lynching.

The Cabinet, which was chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, also approved change of name of a housing scheme.

In accordance with Supreme Court directives to the states, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet approved MP Mob Lynching Victim Compensation Scheme 2023, said Minister for Medical Education Vishwas Sarang after the Cabinet meeting.

Under this scheme, mob lynching has been specified as killing of any person or persons by a group of five or more persons on grounds of religion, caste, sex, place of birth, language, food habits, sexual orientation, political affiliation, ethnicity or other such ground or grounds, an official said.

"Under the scheme, a provision has been made to provide compensation to the kin of the mob lynching victim," the official said.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal to change the name of Mukhyamantri Antyoday Awas Yojana as Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Awas Yojana, he said, adding that those left out in the PM Awas Yojana as well as other homeless persons will be benefited.

"The honorarium of cooks under PM Poshan Shakti Nirman Yojana has been increased from Rs 2000 to Rs 4000. It will benefit 2.10 lakh cooks," he said.

Mr. Sarang said that the monthly honorarium of guest teachers has been doubled in all categories.

Officials also said, in compliance with the announcement made by Mr. Chouhan on August 27, refill at Rs 450 will be given to all women having gas connections under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and Ladli Behna beneficiaries having gas connections under non-PMUY in the month of 'Sawan' (from July 4 to August 31).

“Subsidy will be payable on refills in the month of Sawan on gas connections issued in the name of beneficiaries. The cabinet also gave approval to the time scale and selection pay scale for doctors,” the official said.

