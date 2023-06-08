HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

M.P. Government to withdraw cases against people for violating COVID-19 norms

10,56,341 individuals tested positive for the coronavirus overall, and 10,786 fatalities were associated with it in the state as of June 4

June 08, 2023 02:35 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - Bhopal

PTI
Representational image.

Representational image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Madhya Pradesh Government on June 8 announced to take back cases registered against persons under “normal sections” for violating COVID-19 norms during the lockdown, State Home Minister and Government spokesman Narottam Mishra said.

During the lockdown, cases were registered against citizens for activities like not wearing a mask or gathering in public on the grounds that it could potentially spread the viral infection.

“On the directives of the chief minister, the government has decided to take back cases registered against persons under normal sections [applicable for non-serious offences] for violating COVID-19 norms during the lockdown period,” Mr. Mishra told reporters.

Also Read: COVID-19 | Active cases in the country decrease to 2,831

The exact number of cases registered for the violation of COVID-19 norms is not clear at present, an official said.

A lockdown was imposed in the state in March 2020 as part of the nationwide move and later in phases to prevent the spread of infection during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 10,56,341 persons tested positive for coronavirus and 10,786 fatalities were reported due to it till June 4 in the state. The number of active cases in MP stands at five, as per a state health bulletin.

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh / Coronavirus / vaccines

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.