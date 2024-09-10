M.P. forms panel to redraw district, division boundaries

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday constituted a commission to undertake a fresh delimitation exercise to reassess the number of districts and divisions, and their boundaries.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the formation of a three-member Madhya Pradesh Administrative Unit Reformation Commission, with former Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Shrivastava as a member. Two other members are likely to be appointed soon.

The exercise will also be undertaken at block and tehsil levels, the Revenue Department said in an order announcing the commission.

There are long-pending demands for delimitation related to various districts across the State.

Boundary discrepancy

Noting that Madhya Pradesh is the second-largest State in India geographically, Mr. Yadav said problems exist with respect to the number of districts and their boundaries. There were also discrepancies with the boundaries of many districts and divisions.

“People from many hamlets and panchayats travel 100 to 150 km to reach district, division, tehsil, and block headquarters, whereas other similar jurisdictions don’t face these issues. Many divisions are either too big or too small. A new delimitation commission has been formed to remove these discrepancies. Through this, whatever can be done for the benefit of the public by connecting them to the nearest district headquarters will be done,” Mr. Yadav said in a video statement.

Noting that there were many administrative difficulties in big districts like Sagar, Dhar, and Ujjain, Mr. Yadav said that the delimitation exercise will ensure rationalisation of such districts.

“Just like we changed the boundaries of police stations and tried to bring the public closer to the police stations, this decision will also prove effective from the administrative point of view,” he said.

According to the Revenue Department order, the panel is also tasked “to make recommendations for rationalisation of the post structure of administrative units.”

The State currently has 10 divisions and 55 districts, including two districts — Maihar from Satna and Pandhurna from Chhindwara — formed by former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s government in his last cabinet meeting before last year’s Assembly elections.

Earlier in 2023, Mauganj was also formed after redrawing the boundaries of Rewa district.