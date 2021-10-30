M.P. farmer kills self after failing to get fertilizer

Amid an acute shortage of fertilizer during the sowing of rabi crops, a 44-year-old farmer has died by suicide in Madhya Pradesh.

The farmer, from Ashok Nagar district, allegedly ended his life after he was unable to get fertilizer from distribution centres.

He was disturbed over the low yield from his farm in the previous season, said his younger brother and nephew.

Many districts in the State have been reeling from a severe fertilizer crisis for several weeks. Almost all the 3,400 cooperative societies across Madhya Pradesh are out of stock. Under stress, farmers have resorted to protests by blocking National Highways in Bhind district and forcefully snatching fertilizer sacks in Morena district. In Sheopur district, fertilizers had to be distributed under police protection.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 am -7.30 pm