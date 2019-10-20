M.P. ex-MLA’s daughter alleges torture

The daughter of a former BJP MLA from Bhopal has approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court claiming she was being given “injections” by her family to force her to marry a legislator’s son, police said on Saturday.

Bharti Singh (28) is the daughter of Surendra Nath Singh, former MLA from Bhopal Central.

Mr. Singh had filed a case with the Kamla Nagar police station here on October 16 about his daughter going missing and had claimed she was “mentally unwell”, Inspector Vijay Sisodia said.

A local news channel played a video clip showing the woman talking about the alleged torture.