Other States

M.P. ex-MLA’s daughter alleges torture

more-in

The daughter of a former BJP MLA from Bhopal has approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court claiming she was being given “injections” by her family to force her to marry a legislator’s son, police said on Saturday.

Bharti Singh (28) is the daughter of Surendra Nath Singh, former MLA from Bhopal Central.

Mr. Singh had filed a case with the Kamla Nagar police station here on October 16 about his daughter going missing and had claimed she was “mentally unwell”, Inspector Vijay Sisodia said.

A local news channel played a video clip showing the woman talking about the alleged torture.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 20, 2019 2:35:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/mp-ex-mlas-daughter-alleges-torture/article29747816.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY