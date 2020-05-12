MP cop fined ₹5,000 for performing ‘Singham stunt’

A Madhya Pradesh Police Sub- Inspector was fined ₹5,000 after he performed an act of balancing himself on two moving cars, copying the famous stunt from Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham.

Manoj Yadav, the in-charge of Narsinghgarh police post in Damoh district, was warned against any such daredevilry in future, police sources said on May 11.

Sporting shades similar to the hero of the cop drama film and his police uniform, Mr. Yadav videographed the entire episode, they said.

As the video of the stunt went viral on social media, senior police officials took serious note of it as it could send the wrong signal to youngsters, the sources said.

Anil Sharma, Inspector General, Sagar range, directed Damoh Superintendent of Police Hemant Chauhan to probe the matter.

After an investigation, Mr. Chauhan imposed a fine of ₹5,000 and warned the Sub-Inspectoer against repeating such actions.