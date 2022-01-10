The Madhya Pradesh Police have suspended a constable for indiscipline as he grew his hair and moustache despite being told to trim it, an official said. The suspension order issued on Friday to constable Rakesh Rana, posted as a driver in the motor transport wing, surfaced on various social media platforms. PTI
M.P. constable suspended for not trimming hair
PTI
Bhopal,
January 10, 2022 04:04 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jan 10, 2022 4:35:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/mp-constable-suspended-for-not-trimming-hair/article38211011.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story