M.P. Congress removes party spokesperson, issues notice to leaders over scuffle

January 30, 2024 11:20 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - BHOPAL

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Jitu Patwari removed Shahryar Khan from the post of spokesperson and issued show-cause notices to him and the State unit’s Scheduled Caste wing chief Pradeep Ahirwar, a day after a viral video showed the two leaders coming to blows with each other.

A video of the two leaders engaged in a scuffle at the PCC headquarters in Bhopal went viral on Monday showing Mr. Khan and Mr. Ahirwar arguing over the ticket distribution in last year’s State Assembly elections. The two can also be seen hurling abuses at each other while Mr. Khan is seen falling on the ground with Mr. Ahirwar charging at him with a chair even as other leaders try to intervene in the matter.

According to party insiders, Mr. Ahirwar, considered close to former Chief Minister and PCC chief Kamal Nath, had accused another former CM and senior leader Digvijaya Singh of “malpractice” in the ticket distribution process.

A journalist present at the office during the scuffle said that the accusations riled up Mr. Khan, considered a supporter of Mr. Singh, leading to arguments between the two.

In a communication, the M.P. Congress said that the two leaders have been given seven days to respond to the notices.

Mr. Patwari has also said that indiscipline of any kind will not be tolerated in the party, the communication read.