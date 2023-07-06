MP CM washing urination victim’s feet is theatrics aimed at electoral gains: Mayawati

July 06, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - LUCKNOW

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati called out Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on July 6, claiming that by washing the feet of the tribal man who was the victim of a urination incident in Sidhi district in full view of the media’s cameras, the CM was simply enacting theatrics for electoral gains. The Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, backward and Muslim communities will demand answers from the BJP over inflation and unemployment in the upcoming State elections, she said.

“The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh calling the victim of urination incident in Sidhi district to Bhopal, about 600 kilometres away, and washing his feet in the CM House in full camera view, seems more like theatrics and aimed for electoral gains. Is such an exhibition appropriate?” Ms. Mayawati wrote on Twitter.

The four-time U.P. CM added, “Since the general elections to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly are round the corner, it is natural for the government to be so restless. But the entire State, especially the SC, ST, backward and Muslim communities, as well as the people of the other communities will definitely demand answers as their lives have been troubled by inflation and unemployment.”

The BSP chief, who hails from a Dalit family herself, had earlier demanded that the properties of the man accused of urinating on the tribal man’s face be confiscated or demolished. Noting that the BJP Government was waking up only after the video of the incident went viral, she alleged that this proved their involvement in the matter.

