MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces a 4% hike in dearness allowance for State government employees

Elections for the 230-member Assembly in the BJP-ruled State is likely to be held in November 2023

June 24, 2023 03:07 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST - Bhopal

PTI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the announcement on dearness allowance hike while addressing a mass marriage function at Gillor village in Sehore district. File

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the announcement on dearness allowance hike while addressing a mass marriage function at Gillor village in Sehore district. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a 4% hike in the DA (dearness allowance) for the State government employees, a move that comes ahead of the state Assembly elections scheduled by the year-end.

Mr. Chouhan made the announcement while addressing a mass marriage function at Gillor village in Sehore district on June 23 evening.

The state government will increase the DA by 4% to bring it on par with the one offered by the centre, he said on the occasion.

Also read: Govt. likely to pay assured pensions for its employees, say officials

Elections for the 230-member Assembly in the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) ruled state are likely to be held in November this year.

The results of the 2018 elections threw up a hung Assembly, with the Congress emerging as the single largest party winning 114 seats, while the BJP bagging 109 seats.

The Congress had formed a government with senior leader Kamal Nath at the helm. However, his dispensation collapsed in March 2020 after MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia revolted, paving the way for BJP's Chouhan to return as the Chief Minister.

