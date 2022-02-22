Jain monk Vidyasagar Maharaj also appealed to the State government for protecting cows and planting more trees

Jain Temple in Kundalpur, Damoh district where meat and liquor will be completely banned. | Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Jain monk Vidyasagar Maharaj also appealed to the State government for protecting cows and planting more trees

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has declared two towns, including Jain pilgrimage centre Kundalpur, as "holy areas" and said the sale of meat and liquor will be banned there.

Mr. Chouhan made the announcement on Monday while participating in Panchkalyanak Maha Mahotsav of the Jain community in Kundalpur, located 285 km from the State capital Bhopal.

“With the inspiration of (Jain monk) Acharya Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj, I am declaring Kundalpur and Bandakpur (both in Damoh district) as 'Pavitra Kshetra' (holy areas), where meat and liquor will be completely banned,” Mr. Chouhan said addressing a gathering.

Bandakpur town is famous for a Lord Shiva temple.

Mr. Chouhan said as per the wish expressed by the Jain monk, the State government will start medical and engineering course studies in Hindi within a year.

He also appealed to the citizens to come forward for the work of cow protection and to plant trees for a better environment.

Earlier this month, State Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang had said the government will start the MBBS course in Hindi in Bhopal's Gandhi Medical College from next academic session.