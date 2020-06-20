M.P. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls upon people to boycott Chinese products

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called upon the State’s residents to boycott Chinese products in view of 20 Indian soldiers dying in a face-off between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan in Ladakh recently.
Speaking to reporters in Rewa on Friday, Mr. Chouhan stated: “India will give a befitting reply to China.” His remarks came on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi told an all-party meeting that no outsider had entered Indian territory in Ladakh nor had any outside forces captured any border post.
Also read: Ladakh face-off | No outsiders on Indian territory, Narendra Modi tells all-party meeting
“We will break its [China’s] economy,” said Mr. Chouhan, appealing to people to heed the call of Mr. Modi to boycott Chinese products.
Filled with the “sentiment of patriotism”, he added, “Like our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, adopt swadeshi (locally made items), boycott Chinese products and give priority to items manufactured locally.”
Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Indore Range (City), Harinarayanchari Mishra on Friday night withdrew an advisory, hours after issuing it, asking personnel to uninstall 50 Chinese mobile phone applications, including Tik Tok and Share it, citing the possibility of data theft.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath