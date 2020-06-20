M.P. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls upon people to boycott Chinese products

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called upon the State’s residents to boycott Chinese products in view of 20 Indian soldiers dying in a face-off between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan in Ladakh recently.

Speaking to reporters in Rewa on Friday, Mr. Chouhan stated: “India will give a befitting reply to China.” His remarks came on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi told an all-party meeting that no outsider had entered Indian territory in Ladakh nor had any outside forces captured any border post.

“We will break its [China’s] economy,” said Mr. Chouhan, appealing to people to heed the call of Mr. Modi to boycott Chinese products.

Filled with the “sentiment of patriotism”, he added, “Like our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, adopt swadeshi (locally made items), boycott Chinese products and give priority to items manufactured locally.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Indore Range (City), Harinarayanchari Mishra on Friday night withdrew an advisory, hours after issuing it, asking personnel to uninstall 50 Chinese mobile phone applications, including Tik Tok and Share it, citing the possibility of data theft.