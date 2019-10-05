M.P. bus accident toll rises to 8

The death toll in Thursday’s accident in which a private bus fell into a flooded river in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh, has gone up to eight with the recovery of one more body, police said on Friday.

The rescue team recovered the body of a man, identified as Manau Saini (55), an employee of the MP forest department, Raisen Sub Divisional Officer of Police Mukesh Choudhary said.

His son also died in this mishap, he added.

“Both of them had gone to Indore for some treatment and were returning to Shahgarh in Sagar district,” the SDOP said. The bus had fallen into the flooded Ricchan river in the wee hours of Thursday.