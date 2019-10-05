Other States

M.P. bus accident toll rises to 8

more-in

The death toll in Thursday’s accident in which a private bus fell into a flooded river in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh, has gone up to eight with the recovery of one more body, police said on Friday.

The rescue team recovered the body of a man, identified as Manau Saini (55), an employee of the MP forest department, Raisen Sub Divisional Officer of Police Mukesh Choudhary said.

His son also died in this mishap, he added.

“Both of them had gone to Indore for some treatment and were returning to Shahgarh in Sagar district,” the SDOP said. The bus had fallen into the flooded Ricchan river in the wee hours of Thursday.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States
accident (general)
Madhya Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 5, 2019 5:38:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/mp-bus-accident-toll-rises-to-8/article29600154.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY