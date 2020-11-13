M.P. BJP to train new members in ideology

Bhopal

13 November 2020 19:19 IST

Camps to be organised for party workers, including new entrants such as supporters of Scindia

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will organise training camps for party workers, including new entrants such as supporters of Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, in their ideologies, histories and goals.

“Party workers will be trained so that our organisation becomes more robust and is expanded, and the workers are ideologically stronger,” said State BJP president V.D. Sharma. “During the training, they will get to know about the formation of the BJP, its background and its purpose.”

Training camps will be organised from November 25 to December 15 in the State’s 1,059 mandals on the direction of the party’s central leadership. “In these camps, party workers will get training on the party’s policy, election management, media and social media,” said a party official.

Further, Mr. Sharma said Deendayal Upadhyaya had founded the Jana Sangh and given the idea of ‘Integral Humanism’, which was adopted by the BJP that became the world’s largest political party. “The workers will understand how to take this idea to the grassroots and uplift society through government,” he added.

On November 10, the BJP won 19 seats in the Assembly byelection which was precipitated by the switchover of 25 Congress legislators since March, which brought down the 15-month Kamal Nath government, and the deaths of three sitting legislators. Eighteen BJP winners were earlier Congress legislators.