M.P. BJP serves notice on 3 leaders for ‘anti-party’ activities

The Madhya Pradesh BJP has served notice on three leaders for “anti-party activities” during the by-election, indicating resentment among experienced party workers on the seats where supporters of Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia were fielded.

The notice was served on Wednesday on former Minister Gaurishankar Shejwar, his son Mudit and former MLA Gajraj Singh Sikarwar. It sought a clarification from them before State BJP president V.D. Sharma within seven days or face disciplinary action.

“You have continuously undertaken anti-party activities against the official candidate,” the notice said. “Complaints of this action have reached the State leadership, owing to which the party’s image has been tarnished. This action of yours comes under grave indiscipline.”

Mr. Shejwar, a seven-time MLA, has been accused of anti-party activities against Prabhuram Choudhary, party candidate from Sanchi, from where Mr. Mudit lost to Dr. Choudhary, then a Congressman, in the 2018 Vidhan Sabha election. The candidate, the Public Health and Family Welfare Minister, was among the 19 Congress MLAs who along with Mr. Scindia switched over to the BJP in March.

‘A regular process’

“Whenever there is a complaint against someone, it’s a regular process that a reply is sought from them. I will say the allegations against me are false,” Mr. Shejwar told The Hindu. “No one was upset with the new candidate. There is no rebellion. Most workers have supported him.”

On Sunday, the party expelled former MLA Satyapal Singh Sikarwar, son of Mr. Gajraj, for anti-party activities. His second son, Satish Sikarwar, switched over to the Congress recently and contested the Gwalior (East) seat. Mr. Gajraj and Mr. Satyapal reportedly defied the party’s orders to campaign for its candidates in Anuppur and Mandhata.

A senior aide of Mr. Scindia, requesting anonymity, said the BJP’s central leadership during the campaign kept a vigil on its senior leaders on the seats where the recent turncoats had been fielded. “This was in order to avert any sabotage bid,” he added.