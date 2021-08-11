M.P.: Bill ondeath penaltyin illicit liquorcases cleared

Bhopal

11 August 2021 01:10 IST

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday passed a Bill prescribing capital punishment and life imprisonment in cases related to deaths caused by consumption of spurious liquor.

The Bill amending the State Excise Act to enhance punishment in spurious liquor cases was presented by Finance and Excise Minister Jagdish Devda.

Speaker Girish Gautam declared it passed without any discussion amid sloganeering by the Congress legislators who were demanding the implementation of 27% quota for OBCs in jobs and education announced by the erstwhile Kamal Nath government.

