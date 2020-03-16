MP Assembly adjourned till March 26 over COVID-19 scare; no floor test today

16 March 2020 11:34 IST

After appealing to the Members to uphold Parliamentary traditions and responsibilities in a peaceful manner, Governor Lalji Tandon completed his address and left the Assembly.

The Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly assembled on Monday morning, thus marking the beginning of the Budget session. But the session shut down almost immediately after the Governor's address, adjourning till March 26, 2020.

The Assembly session began after recitation of Vande Mataram. MLAs also raised slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

Prominent members who reached the House included Chief Minister Kamal Nath, BJP vice president and MLA Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava and others.

Following this, the House was adjourned till March 26.

Many legislators could be seen wearing protecting masks in view of the novel coronavirus scare. Speaker NP Prajapati had arranged these masks for all legislators.