M.P. Assembly restores BJP MLA’s membership

Prahlad Lodhi was disqualified on Nov. 2

The Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday notified the restoration of BJP’s Prahlad Lodhi’s membership.

Disqualified on November 2 upon being held guilty by a lower court for attacking a revenue official in 2014, Mr. Lodhi moved the High Court, which ordered a stay on his conviction and two-year prison sentence.

When the Congress petitioned the Supreme Court, it upheld the stay last week, paving the way for the restoration of the membership.

Unconstitutional: BJP

The BJP had assailed Speaker N.P. Prajapati for his “unconstitutional” method of declaring the seat vacant.

The Congress, with 115 seats, is looking to secure a majority of 116 in the 230-seat House.

