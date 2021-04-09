Other States

MP: 11-day 'yagna' against COVID-19 begins at Ujjain temple

The Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, which has one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in the country. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives
PTI Ujjain 09 April 2021 17:15 IST
Updated: 09 April 2021 17:15 IST

An 11-day 'yagna' (ritual fire) against coronavirus began at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh on Friday morning.

The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

"Seventy-seven Hindu priests took part in the yagna," temple's assistant administrator and public relations officer R.K. Tiwari told PTI over phone.

Advertising
Advertising

The Shree Mahakal Temple Management Committee has organised the yagna with an aim to cast out COVID-19, for public good and healthy environment, he said.

"It will go on during the day time and all the coronavirus-related guidelines will be followed," he said.

Temple administrator and additional collector Narendra Suryavanshi was present when the yagna began.

Comments
More In Other States
freedom of religion
hinduism
religion and belief
Madhya Pradesh
Read more...