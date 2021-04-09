MP: 11-day 'yagna' against COVID-19 begins at Ujjain temple

An 11-day 'yagna' (ritual fire) against coronavirus began at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh on Friday morning.

The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

"Seventy-seven Hindu priests took part in the yagna," temple's assistant administrator and public relations officer R.K. Tiwari told PTI over phone.

The Shree Mahakal Temple Management Committee has organised the yagna with an aim to cast out COVID-19, for public good and healthy environment, he said.

"It will go on during the day time and all the coronavirus-related guidelines will be followed," he said.

Temple administrator and additional collector Narendra Suryavanshi was present when the yagna began.