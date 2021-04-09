Other States

MP: 11-day 'yagna' against COVID-19 begins at Ujjain temple

The Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, which has one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in the country.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

An 11-day 'yagna' (ritual fire) against coronavirus began at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh on Friday morning.

The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

"Seventy-seven Hindu priests took part in the yagna," temple's assistant administrator and public relations officer R.K. Tiwari told PTI over phone.

The Shree Mahakal Temple Management Committee has organised the yagna with an aim to cast out COVID-19, for public good and healthy environment, he said.

"It will go on during the day time and all the coronavirus-related guidelines will be followed," he said.

Temple administrator and additional collector Narendra Suryavanshi was present when the yagna began.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 9, 2021 5:16:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/mp-11-day-yagna-against-covid-19-begins-at-ujjain-temple/article34282170.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY