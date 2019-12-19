Movement of trains, vehicles disrupted during bandh in Bihar

Movement of trains and vehicles have been disrupted at several places in Bihar during bandh call given by Left parties on Thursday in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register for Citizens (NRC).

The bandh call also received support from the ‘mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance) parties and the Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) led by former MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav.

Left party workers and supporters of the Vikashil Insaan Party, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), the Congress, the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) and the JAP disrupted the movement of trains and vehicles in places such as Buxar, Katihar, Lakhisarai, Sitamarhi, Bhabhua, Darbhanga, Biharsharief, Vaishali and Madhepura. At several places, the National Highways have been blocked by the supporters.

In Patna, train movement was disrupted at Rajendra Nagar station for some time, but later police officials dispersed the protesters.

Main Opposition party Rashtriya Janata Dal too has called a bandh in Bihar on December 21 against the CAA and the NRC.