Move to name university after Amarinder Singh’s grandfather triggers controversy

The decision to name a proposed sports university in Punjab as ‘Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Sports and Science University’, after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s grandfather has evoked sharp criticism.

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday accused the Congress Ministers in the Punjab Cabinet of sycophancy for suggesting that the university be named after the grandfather of Capt. Singh.

A senator of Panjab University, professor Chaman Lal, has also criticised the move, saying that prefixing “Maharaja” to the name of the university was against the spirit of Constitution.

Urging the government to revoke the decision, SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra demanded that the upcoming sports university in Patiala district be named ‘Chotte Sahibzade Baba Zoravar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh Punjab Sports University’, after the younger sons of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh. It would be a befitting homage to the Chotte Sahibzade who attained martyrdom at Fatehgarh Sahib, 30 km from Patiala, he said.

“This will not only raise the esteem of the new institution but would also be in keeping with the sentiments of Punjabis,” Mr. Chandumajra said.

CM against move

The decision to name the university after the Capt. Singh’s grandfather was taken by the majority of Ministers, overruling the Chief Minister’s objections, during the Cabinet meeting held earlier this week. The Cabinet also gave its nod to the tabling of the Punjab Sports University legislation in the ongoing monsoon session.

“It is being said that the university has been named after Maharaja Bhupinder Singh by overruling Amarinder Singh’s wish not to name the university after his grandfather. It seems that the Ministers of Punjab are more loyal to the erstwhile king than his grandson, as to go against even the Indian Constitution, which has long ago abolished the feudal titles of kings-princes etc. So, including the title of ‘Maharaja’ in the name of the university is against the spirit of Indian Constitution,” Prof. Lal said.