Move to cut water supply to Baramati purely political: Shetti

Swabhimani Paksha leader Raju Shetti has hit out at the State government’s decision to cut off ‘excess’ water supply for agriculture from the Nira-Deoghar dam to Baramati, the bastion of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

The pro-Maratha Sambhaji Brigade, meanwhile, has threatened an agitation if the decision is not rolled back.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Shetti, an ally of the NCP, termed the government’s decision as a “purely political move” to cripple the Opposition in the Assembly elections.

“The decision is extremely arbitrary and appears to have been taken without any reference to the Central Water Commission or any legislation on water. There seems to be no thought given to the fate of the cultivated acreage and crops in Baramati and Indapur,” Mr. Shetti, a former two-time MP from Hatkanangale in Kolhapur, said.

Excess supply claims

The government’s move was prompted by Madha MP Ranjeetsinh Naik-Nimbalkar and other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from Solapur like Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil raising objections about Baramati drawing ‘excess’ water for irrigation and depriving water-scarce areas in Solapur and Satara.

The BJP has alleged that Ajit Pawar, as the water resources minister in the erstwhile NCP-Congress government, had subverted rules in 2007 to assign 60% water allocation to the Nira-Deoghar left bank to bring more water to Baramati, while leaving 40% of the water for tehsils in Solapur and Satara.

Terming this political settling of scores as “extremely detrimental” to the interests of farmers and commoners, Mr. Shetti questioned the timing of the BJP-led government’s move. He especially questioned the fact that the government had given no prior notice to the farmers of Baramati and Indapur.

“There ought to have been at least two or three hearing public hearings before a formal decision was reached. Then again, if indeed the government and the leaders in Satara and Solapur felt the water allocation was unfair, why was action not taken in 2017 when the water agreement drawn up by NCP leaders — stipulating that Baramati would draw 60% of water from Nira-Deoghar — came to an end,” Mr. Shetti asked.

The Sambhaji Brigade, too, has criticised the government’s decision. “Water is an extremely sensitive issue. There are areas in Baramati and Indapur that are drought-stricken and face acute water scarcity, just like those in Solapur and Satara. It is highly improper to play politics over this,” Santosh Shinde of the Sambhaji Brigade said.

Lambasting the BJP as well as the NCP and Congress, Mr. Shinde said the Opposition leaders had maintained a studied silence over the issue as it was only the farmers and common people of Baramati and Indapur who would be affected.

Schism in NCP

Meanwhile, the government’s decision has created a schism within the ranks of the NCP. Senior NCP leader and Satara MP Udayanraje Bhosale, known for his vocal remarks against the party, has accused his arch rival and party colleague Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar of diverting water from the Nira to Baramati when he once served as water resources minister.

Mr. Bhosale has accused Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar, who once represented the Phaltan Assembly segment in Satara, of intentionally delaying the construction of the right bank canal of the Nira-Deoghar dam so that water could be diverted to Baramati and Indapur through the left bank canal. An upset Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar was forced to appeal to Mr. Pawar to reign in Mr. Bhosale.