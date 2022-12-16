‘Most wanted’ rhino poacher held by Assam police

December 16, 2022 07:59 am | Updated 07:59 am IST - Guwahati

Abdul Matin was allegedly involved in the killing of a rhino in Kaziranga National Park in January

The Hindu Bureau

A one-horned rhinoceros in Assam. | Photo Credit: AP

Guwahati

The Assam police caught a man ‘most wanted’ for rhino poaching on Thursday after almost a year of search.

ADVERTISEMENT

Special Director-General of Police, G.P. Singh said Abdul Matin, one of the main people behind the poaching of a rhino in Kaziranga National Park in January, was arrested from the north-central Assam’s Darrang district.

The police had declared a reward of ₹2 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Matin and two others after finding evidence of their involvement in killing and sawing off the horn of the rhino. The carcass of the animal was found in the park on January 19.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“A rifle suspected of use in the crime was recovered from him,” Mr. Singh said.

Assam police commandos were deployed as part of the anti-poaching unit in Kaziranga National Park after the poaching incident allegedly involving Matin. Following the poaching incident, at least 20 commando personnel were deployed as a part of the anti-poaching unit in the world-famous Kaziranga National Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Assam

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US