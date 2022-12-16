‘Most wanted’ rhino poacher held by Assam police

December 16, 2022 07:59 am | Updated 07:59 am IST - Guwahati

Guwahati

The Assam police caught a man ‘most wanted’ for rhino poaching on Thursday after almost a year of search.

Special Director-General of Police, G.P. Singh said Abdul Matin, one of the main people behind the poaching of a rhino in Kaziranga National Park in January, was arrested from the north-central Assam’s Darrang district.

The police had declared a reward of ₹2 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Matin and two others after finding evidence of their involvement in killing and sawing off the horn of the rhino. The carcass of the animal was found in the park on January 19.

“A rifle suspected of use in the crime was recovered from him,” Mr. Singh said.

