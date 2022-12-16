  1. EPaper
‘Most wanted’ rhino poacher held by Assam police

Abdul Matin was allegedly involved in the killing of a rhino in Kaziranga National Park in January

December 16, 2022 07:59 am | Updated 07:59 am IST - Guwahati

The Hindu Bureau
A one-horned rhinoceros in Assam.

A one-horned rhinoceros in Assam. | Photo Credit: AP

Guwahati

The Assam police caught a man ‘most wanted’ for rhino poaching on Thursday after almost a year of search.

Special Director-General of Police, G.P. Singh said Abdul Matin, one of the main people behind the poaching of a rhino in Kaziranga National Park in January, was arrested from the north-central Assam’s Darrang district.

The police had declared a reward of ₹2 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Matin and two others after finding evidence of their involvement in killing and sawing off the horn of the rhino. The carcass of the animal was found in the park on January 19.

“A rifle suspected of use in the crime was recovered from him,” Mr. Singh said.

Assam police commandos were deployed as part of the anti-poaching unit in Kaziranga National Park after the poaching incident allegedly involving Matin. Following the poaching incident, at least 20 commando personnel were deployed as a part of the anti-poaching unit in the world-famous Kaziranga National Park.

