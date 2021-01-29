Most wanted gangster held after 16-month hunt

Vikram Gujjar, carrying a reward of ₹5 lakh on his head, was arrested from Kolhapur in Maharashtra

Fugitive gangster Vikram Gujjar alias Papla, the most wanted criminal in Rajasthan carrying a reward of ₹5 lakh on his head, was arrested from Kolhapur in Maharashtra on Thursday after a 16-month-long hunt. The 29-year-old, hailing from Haryana’s Mahendragarh district, is also wanted in several criminal cases in his native State.

Vikram had fled from Alwar district’s Behror police station on September 6, 2019 in a daredevil act, when more than a dozen of his accomplices stormed into the building and opened indiscriminate fire at the lock-up. He was earlier detained for questioning after the police intercepted his SUV and seized ₹31.90 lakh from him during night patrolling.

Director-General of Police M.L. Lather said at a press conference here that Vikram was living with a woman, who was running a gymnasium, in Kolhapur with a fake identity. Two teams of Rajasthan police zeroed in on him after getting a tip-off about his movements in Maharashtra and nabbed him in a raid.

“Vikram jumped off the building and hurt himself. The armed police commandos surrounded him and arrested him,” Mr. Lather said. The police teams were bringing the gangster and his female friend to Jaipur.