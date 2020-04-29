Most posts flagged by U.P. police relate to communal issues

Since March 16, most of the offensive and inflammatory social media posts around COVID-19 flagged by the Uttar Pradesh police were related to communal issues.
Of the 578 FIRs lodged by them against objectionable posts online, the majority, 310, are those that could “impact communal harmony,” the UP DGP headquarters said in a statement on Tuesday.
While 151 posts related to spreading misinformation or rumours, 117 were linked to other reasons like indecent remarks, said the police.
The police have so far also issued challans to 6.8 lakh vehicle owners and seized 32,654 vehicles for violating the lockdown.
They have lodged 32,316 cases under Section 188 (disobedience to order) and 563 cases under the Essential Commodities Act.
