Most of west U.P. in red or orange zone

Almost the whole of western Uttar Pradesh is in either red or orange zone in the list released by the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

Only Hathras has made it to the green zone. Both Aligarh and Mathura, its neighbouring districts, have been put in the red zone.

The other districts in the red zone from the region include Agra, Firozabad, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Amroha, Rampur and Moradabad. Out of these, Agra has the most cases.

While Gautam Buddh Nagar with 155 positive cases continues to be in the red zone, Ghaziabad, with 71 positive cases, has now been put in the orange zone.

