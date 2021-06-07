Other States

Most mucormycosis cases in Maharashtra

A patient being screened for Mucormycosis. File   | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

India has so far reported 28,252 cases of mucormycosis, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday while chairing the 28th meeting of the Group of Ministers on COVID-19.

“Of these cases reported from 28 States 86% (24,370 cases) have a history of COVID-19 infection and 62.3% (17,601) have a history of diabetes. Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of mucormycosis cases (6,339) followed by Gujarat (5,486),” he said.

Dr Harsh Vardhan added that as of Monday over 1.4 crore COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States.

“In the second wave, we see that continuously daily cases are declining and are outnumbered by new recoveries 83% of active cases are in 10 States and the remaining 17% in 26 States and Union Territories. Currently Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand have less than thousand cases. This when Jammu, Punjab, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh have less than two thousand cases. Also even the most affected States — Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu — have observed decline in the number of cases at a significant rate,” said Dr. Vardhan.

The Minister said that INSACOG sequencing labs are looking at the mutants which have significant potential of severely affecting the disease transmission.

“As of now 10 national labs under INSACOG have sequenced around 30 thousand samples and now 18 more labs have been added to the consortium recently to boost the capacity of sequencing,” said Dr. Vardhan.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2021 10:43:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/most-mucormycosis-cases-in-maharashtra/article34755981.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY