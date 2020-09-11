Most calls on M.P. mental health helpline relate to COVID-19: NHM

‘People finding it difficult to come to terms with the upheaval’

Most residents of Madhya Pradesh dialling the mental health helpline of the National Health Mission (NHM) and most contacted through proactive callings reported COVID-19-related stress and anxiety or depression.

During the unlocking, people were finding it difficult to come to terms with how the pandemic had altered their lives, said Saloni Sidana, Additional Mission Director, NHM State unit.

From April 2, when the helpline was set up, until September 7, more than half of the identified problems through 4,398 calls received related to COVID-19, whereas proactive callings to patients and those quarantined revealed stress and anxiety relating to the pandemic among 2,620 persons, while depression among 107.

“Initially, people reported higher levels of anxiety while being locked up in their homes. They were anxious about their jobs and families. The scenario shifted after the lockdown when people began entering a more depressing phase, mostly owing to lost jobs and salaries. Adjusting to the new normal is challenging for many,” explained Dr. Sidana.

Madhya Pradesh has so far reported two deaths by suicide of patients, and none by health workers, also contacted by counsellors of the helpline. At the Jabalpur-based Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College and Hospital, one patient reportedly died by suicide on September 4, while two others reportedly attempted it last month.

In a bid to do away with anxiety surrounding the pandemic, the college is now organising live interactions between patients and families.

In case of distress, call the helpline on 18002330175 or 08046110007.