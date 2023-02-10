ADVERTISEMENT

Most Adani shares slide as MSCI pares free float of 4 firms; Moody’s cuts 4 group entities’ rating outlook

February 10, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Ahmedabad

Adani Enterprises falls 4.15% after index provider reduces its free float besides 3 other firms; Moody’s cites rapid decline in market value for its decision to downgrade issuer outlooks to negative from stable

The Hindu Bureau

Most Adani Group shares extended their declines on Friday, with flagship Adani Enterprises slumping 4.15% on the BSE, after index provider MSCI named the company among four group stocks for which it had cut the free float designations.

The three other stocks named by MSCI for free float reduction also fell, with Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission sliding by 5% each and cement maker ACC slipping 1.85%.

Investor concerns about the conglomerate also weighed on all but two of the group’s six other listed entities with only Adani Ports and Ambuja Cements ending the session with marginal gains.

Reuters cited analysts as saying that a change in free float status could affect the weightings of MSCI index constituents, possibly triggering a shift by funds as many investments are aligned to such indexes. 

The four companies for which the free float designation change was announced had a combined 0.4% weighting in the MSCI emerging markets index as of January 30, Reuters reported. The changes would come into effect on March 1, it added.

Separately, Moody’s Investors Service said on Friday it had revised downwards the credit rating outlook of four group entities -- Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Green Energy Restricted Group, Adani Transmission Step-One Ltd. and Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd. -- to ‘negative’ from ‘stable’ citing a rapid and significant decline in the market value of the group’s companies.

“These rating actions follow the significant and rapid decline in the market equity values of the Adani Group companies following the recent release of a report from a short seller highlighting governance concerns in the Group,” Moody’s said in a statement.

However, it retained its ratings and outlook on four other group issuers including Adani Ports & SEZ.

