Mosques in Goa to be shut till June 30

Mosques in Goa will remain closed till June 30 despite the government permitting the reopening of places of worship from June 8.

The president of the Association of All Goa Muslim Jamats, Shaikh Bashir Ahmed, said the advisory to the community was due to the fact that COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in the State since June 1, when people started arriving from other States.

Meanwhile, the Diocesan Centre for Social Communications Media, Goa in a statement said that churches would not open from June 8.