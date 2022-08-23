Mosque committee presents rejoinder in Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case

The Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case in the Varanasi district court will continue till Tuesday

PTI Varanasi:
August 23, 2022 02:28 IST

Varanasi: The Gyanvapi Mosque | Photo Credit: PTI

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee on Monday presented its rejoinder in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case in the district court and the arguments will continue till Tuesday, according to a government counsel.

District government counsel Rana Sanjeev Singh said advocate Shamim Ahmed presented the rejoinder in the court of District Judge A K Vishvesh following arguments from the Hindu side.

Mr. Ahmed presented the evidence in support of the claim that the Gyanvapi Masjid is a Waqf property, Singh said, adding the mosque committee will continue arguments on Tuesday.

Following the death of Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's advocate Abhay Nath Yadav, two lawyers were appointed in his place. One of them, Yogendra Prasad Singh, was not present at the hearing.

Advocate of the Hindu side Madan Mohan Yadav on Monday said that Yogendra Prasad Singh has decided "not to fight the case against Baba Vishwanath" after being advised by his family.

Abhay Nath Yadav, the lawyer representing the mosque committee in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case died due to cardiac arrest on July 31, his family had said. He was 62.

Following his death, the mosque committee appointed Shamim Ahmed and Yogendra Prasad Singh as its advocates.

