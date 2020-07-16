Mortality rate has come down from 6.5% to 1.5% but infections rising: Gujarat govt.

AHMEDABAD

16 July 2020

All deaths being reported appropriately and there is no mismatch: Minister

After allegations raised about under-counting COVID-19 deaths, the Gujarat government on Wednesday claimed that the mortality rate has come down to 1.5 % from 6.5% prevalent till mid June.

Lately, there have been allegations about under-counting of deaths in Surat, which has emerged as a new hotspot and Rajkot where the cases are rising.

Deputy CM and Health Minister Nitin Patel told media on Wednesday that the death rate has drastically come down even as the number of infections is rising.

On Wednesday, the State has recorded 925 infections and 10 deaths, increasing the tally to 44,648 infections and 2,081 fatalities.

11,221 active cases

According to sources in Surat, the local authorities have disposed of more than 700 bodies as per COVID-19 guidelines but the government figures have reported around 300 deaths.

Mr. Patel claimed that all deaths are being reported appropriately and there was no mismatch.

“All those who test positive and die are reported as COVID-19 deaths,” Mr. Patel said when asked whether comorbid patients who succumbed to the infection are being categorised so or not.

Besides Surat, the figures in Rajkot are also being questioned. “The figures about cases and fatalities shared by local authorities are not reflected in the consolidated figures the Health department provides in Gandhinagar,” a local official from Rajkot said.

Doubling rate has improved

Mr. Patel said the period during which cases double has improved.

“People were getting infected very fast earlier. There was a time when the doubling rate was nine days. Now with the government’s proactive measures, it has improved to 32 days,” he said.