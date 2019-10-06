Moreh border trade comes to a standstill

The legalised border trade at Moreh between India and Myanmar came to a standstill from Sunday morning as a result of the 48-hour open ended lockdown along the 110km long NH-102 that connects Imphal with Moreh, India’s border town.

Some tribal civil organisations and the All Tribal Sand Transporters Association called the economic blockade protesting against government refusal to issue permits for the transportation of the same. Vehicles were not allowed to ply carrying all commercial items. The meeting between the representatives of these organisations and police superintendent of Tengnoupal district T. Vikramjit and 12 Assam Rifles commanding officer, Colonel Rajesh failed to yield positive results, official sources said.

T.S. Gangte, spokesperson of the Hill Tribes Council said, “The transporters of sand and stone for construction works cannot easily obtain the permit to transport the same to other parts of Manipur. The stonewalling government officials simply ask the transporters to go from one official to another leaving them empty handed. We are not happy that there is no positive response from the government though the lockdown was launched from Sunday morning. We will launch other forms of intensified agitation if the government remains unconcerned even after this 48-hour economic blockade”. Many traders, especially women were left in the lurch as they brought various items unaware of the open ended lockdown”.

The Manipur High Court order in reply to a PIL said that since river waters are polluted sand and stone mining in Manipur was banned. The court order also said that the government should not merely let the transporters go after paying fines. Having no alternatives, the sand transporters have been bringing the same from rivers along the Manipur-Myanmar border.

Transporters and labourers of the sand and stone mining were left high and dry. As prices of these material had hiked, construction works, including time bound developmental works, are delayed.