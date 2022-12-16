More work needed to enhance qualitative competition in education: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra

December 16, 2022 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - Jaipur

“In the National Education Policy, maximum emphasis has been laid on the quality of education,” he said while addressing a programme in the auditorium of Jawahar Kala Kendra.

PTI

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra. File

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on December 16 said more work needs to be done to enhance qualitative competition in education.

“In the National Education Policy (NEP), maximum emphasis has been laid on the quality of education,” he said while addressing a programme in the auditorium of Jawahar Kala Kendra.

He called upon educational institutions to stay connected with the culture and values of life by teaching the new generation about India's glorious past. More work is needed to be done for competition regarding quality education, the Governor said. The Governor said there is a need to motivate the youth at all levels for self-reliance.

Describing NEP as important in this regard, he said provisions have been made in the new policy to focus on the vocational and entrepreneurship skills of the new generation right from the primary education level. He also emphasised developing more skill development centres.

Mr. Mishra said along with the fundamental rights, everyone should also remain committed to the fundamental duties as mentioned in the Constitution.

