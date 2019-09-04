More water discharged from Pune dams

Weekend showers in catchment areas have prompted another round of water discharge by the Irrigation Department from three of the four major dams supplying water to Pune district.

More than 1,700 cusecs was released from Khadakwasla and Varasgaon each, while around 500 cusecs was discharged from Panshet into the Mutha River after all three dams filled to the brim on Monday, said Irrigation Department officials.

According to authorities, the cumulative water stock in the four dams now stood at 28.68 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) of their combined capacity of 29.15 tmcft.

“The present collective storage of 28.68 tmcft, which is 98.3% of the total capacity of the dams, is nearly 1tmc more than what it was at the same time last year (27.79 tmcft),” said an official.

The catchment area of Khadakwasla dam, Pune city’s potable water lifeline, has recorded over 1000 mm rainfall this time, almost double than last year during this period.

Authorities hope that with more showers expected in this month, the cumulative rainfall will help take care of the city’s ever-increasing water requirements for a year while addressing the irrigation needs of the outlying areas.

Rains have also prompted discharge of waters from the Koyna dam in western Maharashtra, leading to a rise in the level of Panchganga river in Kolhapur district, which has yet to fully recover from the recent deluge.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy showers for the next two days in the ghat areas of the State, especially in Nashik (north Maharashtra) and Pune, Satara and Kolhapur in the western part, all of which have been battered by incessant rain and heavy floods recently.

The Kolhapur Irrigation Department officials said the fresh showers had led to a discharge of a little over 24,000 cusecs from Koyna dam throughout Monday while the Almatti dam in Karnataka was discharging around 14,900 cusecs.