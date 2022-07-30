More tourism categories likely to get industry status benefit

July 30, 2022 21:34 IST

Over 700 applications for issuance of entitlement certificates have been received so far

Following the industry status being accorded to the tourism and hospitality sector in Rajasthan, more sub-sectors of tourism are likely to get the benefit. The power tariff and other taxes levied on tourism operators, have become at par with other industries, against the earlier requirement of payment, at much-higher commercial rates.

The State government’s Tourism Department has received representations from half-a-dozen sub-sectors claiming that being an integral part of the tourism industry, they should be allowed to avail of the new benefits. According to the sources in the department, over 700 applications for issuance of entitlement certificates, have been received so far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Financial burden

The benefit of industry sector has already been extended to as many as 24 categories of tourism units since the formal grant of the status on May 28. The concessions as industry will bring a financial burden of ₹700 crore a year, on the State exchequer.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced in his 2022-23 budget speech in the State Assembly in February this year, that the tourism and hospitality sector would be granted industry status. Tourism is also going to be projected as a thrust sector in the “Invest Rajasthan-2022” summit, scheduled to be held in Jaipur in October, this year.

₹1,000 crore allocation

Industries Minister Shakuntala Rawat said here on Saturday, that the grant of industry status to the tourism sector and the allocation of ₹1,000 crore for tourism development in the 2022-23 State Budget, would make Rajasthan a frontrunner in the sector, which brings a significant amount of revenue to the State.

“The Industries Department will work in tandem with the tourism sector. Rajasthan is taking steps to promote agro-tourism and rural tourism to attract both domestic and foreign tourists,” Ms. Rawat said. The State government would provide more facilities under a single roof for developing a better industrial atmosphere, and creating more employment opportunities for the youth, she added.

“Rajasthan is taking steps to promote agro-tourism and rural tourism to attract both domestic and foreign tourists”Shakuntala RawatIndustries Minister