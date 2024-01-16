GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

More than 8,600 bank accounts linked to cybercriminals frozen in Jharkhand

“The maximum of 2,002 accounts were frozen in Deoghar district, followed by 1,183 in Dhanbad and 959 in Ranchi,” a CID official said.

January 16, 2024 11:48 am | Updated 11:48 am IST - Ranchi/Bokaro (Jharkhand):

PTI

“Altogether 8,674 bank accounts, allegedly linked to cybercriminals, have been frozen in Jharkhand on suspicion that these were being used for phishing activities,” a CID official said on January 16.

“The maximum of 2,002 accounts were frozen in Deoghar district, followed by 1,183 in Dhanbad and 959 in Ranchi,” he said. “We received the details of frozen accounts from the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre and prepared a district and bank-wise list of such information.

"The data will be shared with the superintendent of police of all districts and banks for verification of the accounts,” Jharkhand Crime Investigation Department (CID) Director General Anurag Gupta told PTI. He said that the details of such account holders would be traced.

“If these accounts are found fake or linked to cybercriminals, action will be taken against the account holders," he said. The CID has been carrying out a massive operation against cybercriminals in Jharkhand.

“As many as 495 people have been arrested for allegedly being involved in cybercrimes, and FIRs lodged against 107 for cyber frauds in the past three months,” Mr. Gupta said. “Besides, 1,164 mobile phones and 1,725 SIM cards have also been seized during operations against cybercrimes,” he said.

“Raids against cybercriminals are being conducted regularly in various districts, including Deoghar, Giridih, Bokaro, Jamtara and Ranchi. Sixteen cybercriminals were arrested on Monday from Bokaro district,” police said.

Bokaro City Deputy Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Kumar said that the accused were residing in rented houses near Cooperative Colony. The police also recovered mobile phones, “SIM cards, post barcodes, rubber stamps and fake currencies from them,” he added.

Related Topics

Jharkhand / Ranchi / cyber crime / crime / organized crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.